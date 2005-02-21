French CNAM reinforces health spending controls

Faced with the need to consolidate 2004's limited success, the French CNAM health fund organization says it will reinforce health spending controls this year. It plans to do this through a campaign of information to doctors and patients, setting out the rules and sanctions for persistent abuse of the system.
In 2005, the CNAM will focus its spending controls on reimbursement of chronic, long-term conditions and statins, among other issues. The strengthening of controls will complement its existing framework agreement with doctors, which seeks prescribing savings of 1.0 billion euros ($1.28 billion).
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