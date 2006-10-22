French Council calls for ending of reimbursement for 145 drug products

The French senior health authority (HAS) was due to publish advice calling on the government to remove reimbursement support from 145 drug products, as this issue of the Marketletter was going to press. The advice covers a total of 240 medicines reviewed by the HAS and whose therapeutic usefulness has been regarded as inadequate since 1999.

An initial phase of reimbursement cuts affected 82 drug products in 2003 but. at that time. few widely prescribed drugs were impacted.

A second phase earlier this year (Marketletter February 13) saw a reduction in levels of reimbursement from 35% to 15% affecting 62 treatments for varicose veins and, in March, reimbursement was removed from 156 drug products including expectorants, some plant-based medicines and treatments for diarrhea. This process has enabled savings of around 450.0 million euros ($567.1 million) to be achieved in a full year.