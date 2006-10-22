French Council calls for ending of reimbursement for 145 drug products

The French senior health authority (HAS) was due to publish advice calling on the government to remove reimbursement support from 145 drug products, as this issue of the Marketletter was going to press. The advice covers a total of 240 medicines reviewed by the HAS and whose therapeutic usefulness has been regarded as inadequate since 1999.
An initial phase of reimbursement cuts affected 82 drug products in 2003 but. at that time. few widely prescribed drugs were impacted.
A second phase earlier this year (Marketletter February 13) saw a reduction in levels of reimbursement from 35% to 15% affecting 62 treatments for varicose veins and, in March, reimbursement was removed from 156 drug products including expectorants, some plant-based medicines and treatments for diarrhea. This process has enabled savings of around 450.0 million euros ($567.1 million) to be achieved in a full year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze