French Doctors Condemn Govt Cost Control Plan

French doctors have reacted angrily to the draft regulation launched by the government in a last-ditch attempt to achieve health care cost control through restrictions and guidelines applied to medical treatment and prescribing.

Faced with both a decline in social security and health insurance contributions, and a rise of 0.4% in health spending in February (see later), Labor and Social Affairs Minister Jacques Barrot said the new draft project was a "last chance." He warned doctors of an "explosion of the system."

Mr Barrot published the draft controls as the second of three final regulations envisaged under the Juppe reform plan. The regulations are scheduled to be approved by ministers on April 24.