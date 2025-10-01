French Doctors "Ready For Action" on feb 1

Members of the CSMF, the leading French doctors' organization, said last week before talks with Premier Alain Juppe on his proposed health system reforms that they are "ready for a national day of action" if the talks do not result in a favorable outcome by February 1.
CSMF president Claude Maffioli has claimed that neither Health Secretary Herve Gaymard or Social Affairs Minister Jacques Barrot are in favor of "collective measures" against the doctors, and adds that the main problem is "coming from the Prime Minister's office."
Meantime, two French doctors came under fire last week, but not from the government. Claude Gubler, former physician to former President Mitterrand, has come under fierce attack for disclosing details of his patient's cancer, and the Mitterrand family have launched a legal action.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze