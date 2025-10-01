French Doctors "Ready For Action" on feb 1

Members of the CSMF, the leading French doctors' organization, said last week before talks with Premier Alain Juppe on his proposed health system reforms that they are "ready for a national day of action" if the talks do not result in a favorable outcome by February 1.

CSMF president Claude Maffioli has claimed that neither Health Secretary Herve Gaymard or Social Affairs Minister Jacques Barrot are in favor of "collective measures" against the doctors, and adds that the main problem is "coming from the Prime Minister's office."

Meantime, two French doctors came under fire last week, but not from the government. Claude Gubler, former physician to former President Mitterrand, has come under fierce attack for disclosing details of his patient's cancer, and the Mitterrand family have launched a legal action.