French Drug Bourse Values Survive Juppe Reform Plan

Despite the weakening of leading drug-sector shares on the Paris Bourse following the launch of the government's economic measures for cutting the social security and health service deficits (Marketletter November 20 and page 10), the basic tone has remained positive in the past several days.

Up to Premier Alain Juppe's speech to the National Assembly November 15, the market had responded to the strong increase in drug sales in France through 1995 and the restructuring undertaken by Sanofi and Roussel Uclaf, which enabled these companies to improve their operating margins through concentration on growth areas. Earlier major international mergers boosted share prices, and the general condition of the health care market remains good, as spending is set to continue to expand faster than the growth rate of Gross Domestic Product.

A pharmaceutical industry analyst for Dupont-Denant says that with an aging population and the need for a greater level of wellbeing, the prospects for the drug market remain good. Some weakening of drug stocks is expected in the weeks ahead as the industry works out how to live with the bill for 2.5 billion French francs ($511.3 million) presented by the government, according to Anne-Marie Borderie, analyst with CIC Paris, noting that no-one knows the criteria for carving up the payment at present.