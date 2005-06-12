French drug import curb unlawful: ECoJ

The European Court of Justice has this month judged an authorization procedure under the French Public Health Code incompatible with European Union law because it could obstruct the free movement of goods.

The procedure applies to imports of medicines for personal use not achieved by personal transport. The Court said that, in the case in question, France had not shown that health protection grounds required this authorization for the import of a homeopathic drug "lawfully placed on the market in the member state of exportation."

The French government agreed that, for medicinal products approved in France and in the member state of purchase, an import authorization was required for certain products which had a French marketing license, but argued that this procedure involved applications from nationals of EU member states in just 1% of cases.