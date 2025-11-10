French Drug Industry Concern Over Juppe Plan

The French pharmaceutical industry is intensely concerned about the prospective repayment of 2.5 billion French francs ($511.3 million) to the social security system under the reform program set out this month by the Prime Minister, Alain Juppe, which called for a total of 5 billion francs in "economies" from doctors and the pharmaceutical industry (Marketletter November 20).
The government claims that the "exceptional and provisional" contributions by drug companies of the 2.5 billion francs represents the difference between the 3% growth target on general medical treatment spending in 1995 and the actual growth in reimbursable drug spending this year by the health funds of 8.5%.
The funds are expected to reimburse a total of 57 billion francs for drug specialties in 1995, compared with 53.1 billion francs in 1994. This is the first time in the history of the French health service that the drug industry has been required to pay an "exceptional contribution," though the drug wholesale sector has been making such payments since 1991.
