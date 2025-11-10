French Drug Industry's Significant Growth In 1995

Provisional figures indicate that French pharmaceutical industry growth this year will be significant, according to the industry association, SNIP. Total drug sales rose by 8.4%, 6.5%, 9.2% and 2.6% in 1991, 1992, 1993 and 1994 respectively, and in 1994 reached 101.6 billion French francs ($20.78 billion); exports accounted for 20.2 billion francs of this total.

The results in 1994 and 1995 have been affected by contrary movements. The 1994 figures reflect the policy of the government to contain health care spending and the framework agreement with the drug industry, while 1995 figures for the first seven months reflect a combination of the modest growth in 1994 together with a government decision to mount an attack on hepatitis B.

In a recent activities report, SNIP indicates a widening gap between the price indices for reimbursables on the one hand and non-reimbursables on the other. The index produced by the national economic research agency, the INSEE, on drug prices shows that between 1980 and 1994, the public price of reimbursable drugs increased by only 17%, or five/six times less rapidly than inflation. The prices of non-reimbursable drugs, in contrast, which benefit from an uncontrolled regime, increased faster than inflation over the same period.