Saturday 17 May 2025

French drug levy plan thrown out

23 December 1998

The French Constitutional Council has censured two clauses of the socialsecurity financing legislation for 1999, severely damaging government plans for health service cost-cutting reforms.

It has annulled Article 10 of the law, concerning retrospective fiscal regulations which would have required a contribution from drug companies based on 1995 sales and profits, costing them dozens of millions of francs. As legislator, the government had the right to adopt retrospective fiscal regulations, but only on adequate grounds related to the general public interest, said the Council. Several drug firms had appealed against the contribution and this had gone to the European Court of Justice.

However, the direct impact of the move relieves doctors of financial sanctions should they exceed the government's budgetary targets for drug prescriptions and treatment costs, and this is seen as a severe blow for the policy of containing health costs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

MHRA approves Tremfya for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis
Biotechnology
MHRA approves Tremfya for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis
17 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
New CEO incoming as Novo Nordisk seeks to bounce back
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
BioMarin buys Inozyme for $270 million
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Telomir Pharma touts breakthrough in drug-resistant infections
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Hengrui targets $1.3 billion as Hong Kong IPOs rebound
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Delay for Biohaven’s troriluzole NDA
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Incyte granted FDA approval of Zynyz for SCAC
16 May 2025

Company Spotlight

Inozyme Pharma is a biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat rare disorders of calcification.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze