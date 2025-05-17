French drug levy plan thrown out

The French Constitutional Council has censured two clauses of the socialsecurity financing legislation for 1999, severely damaging government plans for health service cost-cutting reforms.

It has annulled Article 10 of the law, concerning retrospective fiscal regulations which would have required a contribution from drug companies based on 1995 sales and profits, costing them dozens of millions of francs. As legislator, the government had the right to adopt retrospective fiscal regulations, but only on adequate grounds related to the general public interest, said the Council. Several drug firms had appealed against the contribution and this had gone to the European Court of Justice.

However, the direct impact of the move relieves doctors of financial sanctions should they exceed the government's budgetary targets for drug prescriptions and treatment costs, and this is seen as a severe blow for the policy of containing health costs.