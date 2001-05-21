Friday 28 February 2025

French drug policy "cost pharma $420m"

21 May 2001

Lower pharmaceutical prices in France cost drugmakers 1.2 billion Frenchfrancs ($160.5 million) last year, while the total paid by industry under the government's "return" plan reached 1.8 billion francs, says the annual report of the Economic Committee for Health Products, the CEPS, which administers government drug policy.

The report says the removal of over 600 "ineffective" drugs from reimbursement cost drugmakers 702 million francs, and the impact of lower prices on the main drug groups was mostly 3% of sales. Other drug prices were cut due to framework agreements or sharp sales growth.

Under the existing agreements between the government and industry, virtually all drugmakers - some 165 firms which achieve most of their sales from reimbursable drugs - were also involved in the repayments system. The amounts are calculated as a function of the total by which drug spending growth targets are exceeded in a range of categories and, last year, the companies had to pay 1.8 billion francs under this system.

