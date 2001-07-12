French drug price cuts storm: govt says "we're consulting"

In France, a predictable storm of criticism has erupted in the wake ofgovernment moves to cut the prices of what are regarded as high-priced or heavily-prescribed drugs.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Guigou moved quickly to assure the industry that the cuts would be made "in agreement" with the companies. A small committee has been set up, comprising representatives of the various institutions responsible for the drug sector, and will follow up on the measures already announced.

Mrs Guigou claimed that the cuts would affect drugs which were already depreciated but whose sales and growth were high. However, Bernard Lemoine, president of the drug industry association SNIP, said that the association could see no sign of consultation and had no illusions about what to expect. He described the measure as a "low blow" directed at the policy of framework agreements and therapeutic innovation.