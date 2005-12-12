French drug sector "creating few jobs"

The French pharmaceutical industry is generating fewer and fewer jobs, according to Pierre Le Sourd, the president of the drug industry association, the LEEM. Last year, only 550 jobs were created, bringing the sector's total workforce to 99,400 people. This rise - a mere 0.5% - was the weakest in at least 10 years although growth was already down to 0.8% in 2003. In the 1990s, the drug industry generated at least 1,000 new jobs every year and this number even rose to 2,000 or 3,000 in certain years. Mr Le Sourd says this is a strong warning signal.

The LEEM is arguing that the successive reform and economy plans imposed on the drug sector by the government, and resulting absence of any clear future for the companies, are responsible for the slowdown. Mr Le Sourd adds that, in making France less attractive for the health care industries, it will become more difficult to counter the general trend for producers to move to low-cost countries for drug clinical trials and certain stages of pharmaceutical production.

Moreover, the problem is that companies will be unable to renew entirely the scientific workforce that is departing the sector either through retirement or other forms of natural wastage.