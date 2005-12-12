French drug sector "creating few jobs"

The French pharmaceutical industry is generating fewer and fewer jobs, according to Pierre Le Sourd, the president of the drug industry association, the LEEM. Last year, only 550 jobs were created, bringing the sector's total workforce to 99,400 people. This rise - a mere 0.5% - was the weakest in at least 10 years although growth was already down to 0.8% in 2003. In the 1990s, the drug industry generated at least 1,000 new jobs every year and this number even rose to 2,000 or 3,000 in certain years. Mr Le Sourd says this is a strong warning signal.
The LEEM is arguing that the successive reform and economy plans imposed on the drug sector by the government, and resulting absence of any clear future for the companies, are responsible for the slowdown. Mr Le Sourd adds that, in making France less attractive for the health care industries, it will become more difficult to counter the general trend for producers to move to low-cost countries for drug clinical trials and certain stages of pharmaceutical production.
Moreover, the problem is that companies will be unable to renew entirely the scientific workforce that is departing the sector either through retirement or other forms of natural wastage.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze