French government OKs drug industry's Code of Practice

The president of France's drug industry trade association (LEEM), Christian Lajoux, has signed with France's Health Minister, Xavier Bertrand, a Code of Practice for the drug industry for use in the continuous medical training sector. In a statement, the LEEM noted that the Code would ensure the respect of three fundamental principles: the scientific quality of course content, transparency of funding and evaluation of participants' training.
