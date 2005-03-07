French govt gives go-ahead for Boiron-Dolisos merger, but with conditions

The French Economics and Industry Ministry has given the go-ahead to the merger between the country's main homeopathic drug producers, Boiron and Dolisos (Marketletters passim), but has stipulated that this should be "under certain conditions."

The combined operation will allow Boiron to control at least 85% of the French homeopathic drugs market but the Ministry has not disclosed what conditions are being applied to the deal. This decision follows a favorable view of the merger taken by the country's Competition Council in January this year.