French govt/pharma council: second meeting

The second meeting of France's Strategic Council for the Healthcare Industry, chaired by Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin who set it up last September, has adopted a common vision of the sector's strategic goals and stressed the importance of creating value for the future.

The Council membership consists of six industry heads - Jean-Luc Belingard of Ipsen, Ernesto Bertarelli (Serono), Jean-Francois Dehecq (Sanofi-Aventis), Jean-Pierre Garnier (GlaxoSmithKline), Pierre Le Sourd (Bristol-Myers Squibb) and Yves L'Epine (Takeda), plus four government ministers - Philippe Douste-Blazy (health), Thierry Breton (finance), Patrick Devedjian (employment) and Francoise d'Aubert (research).

At the meeting, preliminary details of which appeared in Marketletter's May 2 issue, the industry chief executives said they plan to increase their R&D spending in France and employ 50,000 more staff over the next three years, with 6,000 of them going into newly-created jobs.