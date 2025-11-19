FRENCH GOVT/PHARMA INDUSTRY ACCORD

The French government and the drug industry have signed a framework agreement envisaging new rules on drug price-fixing. As reported earlier, in exchange for commitments on the volume of their sales and promotional expenses, the companies will be able, in principle, to obtain higher prices than before.

For its part, the government is keen to reduce the cost of drug reimbursement, which has been rising at the rate of 8% a year. The current agreement comes after some six months of negotiation and will affect around 350 companies.

Drug spending in 1994 has been set to rise at about the same level as the growth in spending by doctors, that is about 3.4%, though the precise figure has yet to be announced. However, the global growth limit will not apply equally to each pharmaceutical company.