French Govt Solid On Drug Economy Policies

The furore triggered by the French health authority's removal fromreimbursement of Pierre Fabre's leading drug, the fish-oil product Maxepa (docosahexanoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid; Marketletter August 10) has made no difference to the government's determination to press ahead with a hardline policy to save substantial sums on the national drugs bill.

Government sources have confirmed that over the next three years the reimbursement status of every drug available through the health service will be re-examined. A schedule is to be decided in the fall. A spokesman for the Ministry of Labor said the measures announced by Labor Minister Martine Aubry would be applied "to the letter."

Systematic Reviews Planned Pharmaceutical companies have to find 1.8 billion French francs (around $300 million) of savings for the health service by the end of the year and 2,000-3,000 drugs on the French market will be analysed systematically by therapeutic class to see whether continued reimbursement is justified.