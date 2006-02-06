French health care spending still above forecast but it is slowing, latest figures show

Reimbursable French health spending in the general medical practice area, excluding hospital spending, slowed down in 2005, increasing 4.3% after a rise of 4.7% in 2004. The slowdown was especially marked in the area of general medical practice, excluding the hospital sector, where spending went up 2.8% due mainly to moderate increases in medical and dental tariffs.

However, the provisional figures published by the French health fund organization, the CNAM, are seen as remaining within government spending limits because the target for 2005 was set on the assumption of higher base spending in 2004.

Spending in 2005 in relation to the actual 2004 base was in fact higher than forecast and spending on drug prescriptions remained dynamic, rising 5% in the wake of delays in introducing new pharmaceutical spending control measures. Expenditure on the hospitals and clinics, meanwhile, overshot targets, with hospitals posting a rise of 4.9% and clinics 5.5% compared with a target for both areas of 3.6%.