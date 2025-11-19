French Health Care Spending Targets Blown

Reimbursable health care spending in France rose 3.6% in the first seven months of 1995 compared with 0.5% in the same period of 1994.

Figures from the major national health fund, the CNAM, show that after a sharp rise of 1.2% in June, health spending by the funds continued to increase, though at a more moderate rate. The July increase was 0.6%, bringing the overall growth in spending in the 12-month period to 7.2%. The CNAM says that for the fourth consecutive month, spending on pharmaceuticals showed marked growth, rising 1.3% in July, while overall prescription-related spending (drugs, tests, auxiliary medical treatment) rose 1.2% in July compared with 2% in June.

Spending on medical treatment fees rose 2% in June but eased with a 0.7% rise in July. Hospital spending rose 0.4% in July after a 0.3% increase in June. The overall rise in reimbursable spending in the first seven months was 3.6% and CNAM says this will render any achievement of government spending targets as "highly improbable" if not impossible for 1995.