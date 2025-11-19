French Health Care Spending Targets Blown

Reimbursable health care spending in France rose 3.6% in the first seven months of 1995 compared with 0.5% in the same period of 1994.
Figures from the major national health fund, the CNAM, show that after a sharp rise of 1.2% in June, health spending by the funds continued to increase, though at a more moderate rate. The July increase was 0.6%, bringing the overall growth in spending in the 12-month period to 7.2%. The CNAM says that for the fourth consecutive month, spending on pharmaceuticals showed marked growth, rising 1.3% in July, while overall prescription-related spending (drugs, tests, auxiliary medical treatment) rose 1.2% in July compared with 2% in June.
Spending on medical treatment fees rose 2% in June but eased with a 0.7% rise in July. Hospital spending rose 0.4% in July after a 0.3% increase in June. The overall rise in reimbursable spending in the first seven months was 3.6% and CNAM says this will render any achievement of government spending targets as "highly improbable" if not impossible for 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze