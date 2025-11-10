French Health Deficit Booms: Drug Bill Moves

France's leading health fund organization, the CNAM, expects the 1995 health care spending deficit to reach 37.5 billion French francs ($7.67 billion) by year-end, 2 billion francs higher than forecast. The figures are provisional, but the report of the Social Security Accounts Commission, due October 31, is expected to provide official confirmation of the worsening position.

The CNAM has revised fund income downwards in view of the 4.3 billion franc shortfall in the first nine months of 1995 of income forecast earlier. The Commission assumed in July that employee contributions would rise by 4.8% and employers' contributions by 5%, but this increase appears not to have occurred.

the CNAM's financial specialists now also expect 1 billion francs of extra reimbursement spending on drugs. Drug spending has risen about 7.2% since the year began, and health Minister Elisabeth Huber has made it clear that the government is not prepared to accept such a rate of spending growth.