Monday 10 November 2025

French Health Deficit Booms: Drug Bill Moves

30 October 1995

France's leading health fund organization, the CNAM, expects the 1995 health care spending deficit to reach 37.5 billion French francs ($7.67 billion) by year-end, 2 billion francs higher than forecast. The figures are provisional, but the report of the Social Security Accounts Commission, due October 31, is expected to provide official confirmation of the worsening position.

The CNAM has revised fund income downwards in view of the 4.3 billion franc shortfall in the first nine months of 1995 of income forecast earlier. The Commission assumed in July that employee contributions would rise by 4.8% and employers' contributions by 5%, but this increase appears not to have occurred.

the CNAM's financial specialists now also expect 1 billion francs of extra reimbursement spending on drugs. Drug spending has risen about 7.2% since the year began, and health Minister Elisabeth Huber has made it clear that the government is not prepared to accept such a rate of spending growth.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze