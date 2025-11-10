French Health Minister Warns Doctors

French Health Minister Elisabeth Huber says the last chance to operate with a liberal medical treatment system within the health service and with the umbrella agreements with health professionals has arrived. Health spending has risen almost 6% since 1995 began.

She warned that if the current system on which treatment spending is based, using agreed guidelines on "good medical practice" including drug prescribing, fails to deliver economies, then state intervention, direct or indirect, is inevitable. She is concerned at the 1995 figures but opposes constraining measures such as fixed budgets, and has appealed to the major health fund, the CNAM, to intensify individual sanctions against doctors breaching the medical reference guidelines.

New spending growth targets will be set this month for general medicine and the hospitals sector. Hospital spending growth limits may well be set at around 2%, an historically low level, say some observers.