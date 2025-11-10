French Health Minister Warns Doctors

French Health Minister Elisabeth Huber says the last chance to operate with a liberal medical treatment system within the health service and with the umbrella agreements with health professionals has arrived. Health spending has risen almost 6% since 1995 began.
She warned that if the current system on which treatment spending is based, using agreed guidelines on "good medical practice" including drug prescribing, fails to deliver economies, then state intervention, direct or indirect, is inevitable. She is concerned at the 1995 figures but opposes constraining measures such as fixed budgets, and has appealed to the major health fund, the CNAM, to intensify individual sanctions against doctors breaching the medical reference guidelines.
New spending growth targets will be set this month for general medicine and the hospitals sector. Hospital spending growth limits may well be set at around 2%, an historically low level, say some observers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze