French health/Social Deficit Goal Exceeded

Compromises reached in talks with the medical profession and a slowdown in economic growth now threaten to throw the French government's plan to cut the health and social security sector deficit in 1996.

November's original Juppe plan aimed to cut 1996's deficit to 16.6 billion french francs ($3.34 billion) and generate a surplus of 11.8 billion francs in 1998. Social Affairs Minister Jacques Barrot now says 1996's provisional deficit figure will be exceeded. The government had calculated economic expansion of 2.8% this year, but the National Accounts Commission has revised this forecast to 1.6%-1.7%.

Mr Barrot underlines the usefulness of the medical spending guidelines agreed over the last two years between the funds and doctors, but most observers feel the system is ineffective, with lengthy, contradictory enforcement procedures. Mr Barrot says these will be reinforced to penalize general practitioners more easily, but the focus has switched from control of medical spending on a general collective basis to spending by individual doctors. This eases government conflict with the profession and preserves the main features of the existing cost-cutting agreement with the funds, but it means that budgetary control under which doctors must not exceed a global limit, which was a key feature of the Juppe plan, has been abandoned. A guideline spending growth figure for general practice will remain, with collective sanctions if the limit is exceeded. For 1996 this is expected to be 2.1%, but the value of this guideline is disputed.