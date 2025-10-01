French Health Spend Continues Down

Reimbursable health care spending by the French health funds fell 0.1% in October over September, when it fell 0.4%. Total reimbursement spending in the first 10 months of 1996 rose to 365.6 billion French francs ($70.6 million), reports the CNAM fund organization. Drug prescription spending dipped 0.2% after a 0.3% fall in September.
October spending on medical fees fell 0.5% and all other sectors of medical activity was down. The CNAM notes that apart from August when spending stabilized, reimbursement spending has now been falling steadily since June, and the 2.1% spending growth limit fixed by the government for general medical practice is not out of reach, given this trend. However, if the target is to be met, health spending excluding the hospital sector will have to continue down 0.3%-0.4% in the last two months of 1996.
