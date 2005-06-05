French health spend growth slows

Growth in French health care spending slowed further in April, rising just 3.5% in the first four months of this year against the same period of 2004. The figures from the health fund organization, the CNAM, have been keenly awaited because they are the last monthly statistics before an advisory committee of "three wise men" on health spending trends will report regularly to the government.

The committee's members are Francois Monier, secretary general of the social security accounts commission, the CCSS, Jean-Michel Charpin, director general of the social and economic research organization, the Insee, and the economist Michel Didier, who is director of the Rexecode Institute.

If there is a serious risk of fiscal 2005 health spending growth exceeding the national target of 3.2% voted by the National Assembly, the function of the committee is to sound a warning. The CNAM will then be required to act within a month. But now that growth appears to have slowed, the prospect of warnings appears less obvious.