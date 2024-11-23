French Health Spend Growth Targets

French health spending growth targets for 1997 will not be exceededprovided the current trend to moderation is confirmed this quarter, says the major CNAM health fund organization.
The general practice medicine target is 141 billion French francs ($24.3 million), up 1.5%, and 67.4 billion francs for specialist medicine, up 1.1%. General practice spending was slightly below the target in the first 10 months of 1997, and the specialist sector was slightly above.
