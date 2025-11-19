French Health Spending Creeps Higher

French health care spending rose 0.5% in April, after increasing 0.4% in the two previous months, according to CNAM, the national health fund. CNAM says the current growth rate has not called into question the annual growth target of 3% in spending on medical treatment (including hospital costs) but remains a source of anxiety.

In the first quarter of 1995, spending rose 2.3% over the same period of 1994. The rise in April reflects an increase in consultation fees, while reimbursement of medical treatment charges were up 0.7% in April compared with 0.4% in March.

Drug spending continued to rise, and increased 1.1% in April compared with 0.5% in March and 0.1% in February. CNAM explains this "atypical" trend as due to a flu epidemic. Health experts are now forecasting added costs of 1.2-1.3 billion French francs ($245-265.4 million) as a result of this epidemic.