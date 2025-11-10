French Health Spending In 1970-94

The Credes health economics body reports that French medical consumption per capita rose from 3,500 French francs ($710) per head in 1970 to 11,500 francs ($2,332) francs in 1994, or 3.3 times (at 1994 franc values). The share of health care spending as a proportion of Gross Domestic Product rose from 4.4% to 9.1%. The social security system reimbursed 69.6% of the cost of medical consumption in 1970, with this contribution rising to 71.3% in 1994.
