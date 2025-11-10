French Health Spending Soars In June

French reimbursable health care spending increased by 1.2% in June this year after a rise of 0.7% in May. The May increase had already given rise to adverse comment, but the June hike is the strongest since October 1994.

The major health fund, the CNAM, notes that spending on health care has risen 6% in the last 12 months, and adds that the doctors are mainly behind the June increase. Reimbursement of medical fees rose 2% in May, with consultation fees up 2.2% and those for household visits up 2.8%. Drug spending reimbursement in june increased 2% while payments to public-sector hospitals rose 0.3%.

A recent report by the Accounts Commission for the social security sector forecast an overall health service deficit this year of 35.5 billion French francs (7.4 billion), reflecting a 4.9% increase in health spending compared to the 3.3% target fixed in an agreement between the health service professionals and the social security funds.