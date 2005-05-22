French independent drugmaker Ipsen prepares for Bourse listing

French pharmaceutical independent Ipsen is expected to make an application for a stock exchange listing very shortly. The application is being managed by Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas. Jean-Luc Belingard, who has been president of the company since 2001, has said he is waiting for the right moment and believes that market conditions appear to be stabilizing.
This is in contrast to the reaction of Speedel, the small Swiss biotechnology group which has just postponed its listings application saying that current market conditions are unsatisfactory, observers note.
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