French independents call for R&D funding

Five French drugmakers have issued a joint call for significant improvements to government and public-sector support for the life sciences. Public-sector research "must have the means to create a favorable context for private research," say Ipsen, Fournier, Servier and Sanofi-Aventis.

The companies say they are strongly in favor of the development of clinical research in France, especially through the creation of centers of excellence in certain hospitals and in simplifying the attendant bureaucracy.