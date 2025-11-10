French Industry Proposals For Orphan Drugs

The French drug industry association, the SNIP, has published proposals to encourage the development, in France and the European Union, of orphan drugs which comply with the quality, safety and efficacy criteria required for all drugs. To achieve this, it says, amendment must be made to the adapted marketing authorization application procedure within Directive 91/507/EEC, which states: "If the diagnostic indications of the medicinal products concerned occur so rarely...the applicant cannot reasonably be expected to provide full information."

The SNIP defines European orphan drugs as those indicated for a disease or circumstance affecting 0.5 per 1,000 people or fewer, whose development and distribution costs cannot easily be expected to be covered only by European or national sales. They should also include drugs used in parasitic diseases, mainly prevalent in developing countries whose solvency is precarious, and drugs used especially in pediatrics. Orphan status should be created and granted in a precise therapeutic indication, with an opinion given in under 90 days, and this should be made public.

Within The EU In the EU, exclusive marketing rights should be granted for 10 years, independent of patent rights, from the date the MA is granted. A data protection system is essential. A European fund should be set up to assist R&D, managed by a joint office of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency and the general Directorate XII of the Commission of the European Communities, whose role would be: allocating research funds; establishing a European catalog of rare diseases; creating an orphan drug databank; providing information on orphan drugs to health care professionals and consumers; and creating a register of research in orphan diseases and drugs. It should also work to encourage public and private research in this area, it says.