French Industry's Preference For EMEA

Reforms of the French national drug agency, the AMM, seem to some industry observers to have come too late to counter the growing preference of European Union drug companies for the marketing approval track of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency.
The EMEA has processed 30 applications for EU marketing approval in under a year, compared with 760 applications directed to the AMM in 1995, but the French industry notes that the EMEA has attracted 21 New Drug Applications which can be eventually released for approval in the 15 EU member states.
Early indications are that French drug companies are being attracted by the London approval route, which saves the immense time and cost of resubmitting the same dossiers and protocols to 15 national drug regulatory bodies. the disadvantage is that refusal in London means that the EU market is closed at a stroke, and this would appear to create such problems for french drugmakers that the AMM is reportedly considering opening a branch office in London.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze