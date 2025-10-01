French Industry's Preference For EMEA

Reforms of the French national drug agency, the AMM, seem to some industry observers to have come too late to counter the growing preference of European Union drug companies for the marketing approval track of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency.

The EMEA has processed 30 applications for EU marketing approval in under a year, compared with 760 applications directed to the AMM in 1995, but the French industry notes that the EMEA has attracted 21 New Drug Applications which can be eventually released for approval in the 15 EU member states.

Early indications are that French drug companies are being attracted by the London approval route, which saves the immense time and cost of resubmitting the same dossiers and protocols to 15 national drug regulatory bodies. the disadvantage is that refusal in London means that the EU market is closed at a stroke, and this would appear to create such problems for french drugmakers that the AMM is reportedly considering opening a branch office in London.