French Industry Tax Attacked By SNIP

The French drug industry association, the SNIP, has questioned the rationale behind the government's levy of 2.5 billion French francs ($500.5 million) on drug companies as a contribution to reduce the health budget deficit.

It asks if it is necessary to penalize the industry "and have so little by way of constructive measures, when 84% of health insurance spending and 97% of social security spending do not concern the drug sector." It also asks if the levy can produce health spending control if it is not preceded by reform or amplification of measures intended to change the behavior of those operating the health service.

The SNIP notes that a new study by the economic research body Credoc shows that 84% of people do not expect to lower their health spending in 1996; the percentage is higher among the better-off (91%), agricultural households (93%) and the elderly (93%). Credoc says that while people want to save the social security system, they do not see it as suffering from excessive personal consumption. Another Credoc study shows that while people will contemplate more spending control through patients (88%) and control of doctors (82%), 73% reject any increase in social security contributions and 67% oppose any reduction in reimbursement of medical care. 62% oppose a reduction in drug reimbursement.