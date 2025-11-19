French Medical Market Set To Grow Under Chirac

After the election of Jacques Chirac as France's new President and his subsequent appointment of Elisabeth Hubert, a former general practitioner, as head of a newly-created Ministry of Health and Sickness Insurance, changes in the country's health care system are expected, according to a report from UK-based consultants Medistat.

Mr Chirac's manifesto won over many French doctors (polls revealed that seven out of 10 physicians voted for him), with its opposition to any rationalization of health expenditure and in particular any artificial pegging of health spending to national income.

At 9.7% of Gross Domestic Product, France already has western Europe's highest level of health care spending, and the main health insurance fund is some 35 billion French francs ($7.15 billion) in the red. The President is said to be relying on a rapid reduction in unemployment and the introduction of efficiency measures to bring down the health deficit.