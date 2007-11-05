French nurses get some vaccination powers

France's National Assembly has voted to authorize nursing staff to carry out vaccinations without physician supervision, especially in the case of boosters and anti-influenza products. The Health Minister, Roselyne Bachelot, stated that the measure would simplify patient care and raise the professional standing of nurses. The legislation specifies that the initial decision to immunize remains a physician's. The Assembly also approved the new medical charges for doctors' visits (Marketletters passim).
