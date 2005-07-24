French parliamentary study warns of AD costs

An estimated 3 million people in France, including family members, are directly affected by Alzheimer's disease, the parliamentary health policy evaluation office, the OPEP, has reported.

855,00 people in France have AD, with about 225,000 new cases a year, and it is the main reason for entry into an institution, says the study, which warns that the aging population and diagnosis improvements mean projections for the years ahead are disturbing. If no major therapeutic progress is made, 1.3 million people in France will have AD by 2020, rising to 2.1 million by 2040, it forecasts.

Based on research by Jean-Francois Dartigues of Bordeaux University, the study outlines a number of inadequacies in current diagnostic procedures and health insurance coverage, plus shortcomings in available treatments.