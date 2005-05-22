French patent expiries to save1B euros by 2008

France is likely to make approximately 1.0 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in savings between now and 2008 from the increased use of generic medicines, as patents expire on leading branded products, according to the CNAM health fund organization.

Analyzing the new position as the patent on AstraZeneca's ulcer treatment Mopral (omeprazole) comes to an end, the CNAM noted that, in 2004, 350 million packs of generic drugs were reimbursed in France, at a cost of around 1.70 billion euros.