French pharmaceutical market down 4% as prescription volume falls

French patients have cut their consumption of pharmaceuticals for the first time in ten years, purchasing 1.7 billion packs of drug products in the first seven months of 2006, according to figures from the GERS group.
The major reimbursable segment of the market which represents almost 90% of the total, fell 7% as the sector came under pressure from health fund economy policies driven by government reforms.
Claude Le Pen of Paris-Dauphine University, an expert on the economics of the pharma sector, said that there had been "a profound change of behavior." The reimbursable drug market posted a slight growth in value terms, rising 2% in the reporting period, although its overall slowdown was seen as historic, having occurred only once before in 1994.
