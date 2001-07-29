French private clinic federations merge

The two federations of private clinics in France, the UHP and the FIEHP,have merged to create the Private Hospitals Federation, FHP. The former president of the FIEHP, Max Ponseille, will hold that position at the FHP, with Gerard Angotti as vice president.

Alain Coulomb, formerly UHP president, will become director general of the FHP, which comprises 1,300 hospitals and clinics employing 144,000 workers and 30,000 doctors.