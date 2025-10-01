French Reimbursable Drug Spending Booms

Spending by French health funds on reimbursable medical treatment rose 4.7% in 1995 to 433.4 billion French francs ($50.27 billion), against a rise of only 3.2% in 1994. The major health fund organization, the CNAM, says the upward trend in spending on reimbursable health care has resumed.

Reimbursement of medical fees rose 4.9% in 1995 to 54.9 billion francs ($10.81 billion) compared with a rise of only 0.6% in 1994, but the most spectacular increase was in drug spending, up 7.9% to 59.5 billion francs ($11.72 billion) after an advance of only 0.8% in 1994. Health insurance sector observers say the rise in overall expenditures at least has the merit of being less than the 6% forecast.

The health funds benefited from the braking effect of the strikes in December last year, which limited recourse to health care. Spending in December fell 0.8%, the best monthly figure since June 1994. Pressure to control health spending over several months in 1995 also appears to have limited growth. However, the growth in medical fees and drug prescriptions is expected to create fresh concern, given that the prescription increase cannot be explained away simply in terms of the vaccination campaign against hepatitis B.