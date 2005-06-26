Wednesday 19 November 2025

French Rx promo practices spotlighted

26 June 2005

The "sheer quantity" of drug company visits to doctors is an issue which must be tackled to end abuses in pharmaceutical promotion, according to Noel Renaudin, president of France's Economic Committee on Healthcare Products, the CEPS.

Doctors are receiving frequent visits from company representatives about the same product, and this has led to a dominant market position for new drugs, he said, adding that the most promising and recent of these are often the highest-priced.

An estimated 24,000 drug reps operate in France, and they are the doctors' main source of product information. Pierre Le Sourd, president of the drugmakers' association, the LEEM, says that the industry views setting limits on the number of visits to doctors as a bad idea. The introduction of quotas is not feasible because it would inhibit the free flow of information and conflict with the principle of free competition, said Mr Le Sourd, adding that the best approach would be to give the new medical reps' "charter" a change.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze