French Rx promo practices spotlighted

The "sheer quantity" of drug company visits to doctors is an issue which must be tackled to end abuses in pharmaceutical promotion, according to Noel Renaudin, president of France's Economic Committee on Healthcare Products, the CEPS.
Doctors are receiving frequent visits from company representatives about the same product, and this has led to a dominant market position for new drugs, he said, adding that the most promising and recent of these are often the highest-priced.
An estimated 24,000 drug reps operate in France, and they are the doctors' main source of product information. Pierre Le Sourd, president of the drugmakers' association, the LEEM, says that the industry views setting limits on the number of visits to doctors as a bad idea. The introduction of quotas is not feasible because it would inhibit the free flow of information and conflict with the principle of free competition, said Mr Le Sourd, adding that the best approach would be to give the new medical reps' "charter" a change.
