French Rx spending up

The CNAM health fund organization says French health care spending slowed markedly in 2004. It rose 4.9%, higher than Parliament's 4% target but under the Social Security Accounts Commission's 5.7% forecast last September. However, drug spending rose 7.3%, compared to 6.7% in 2003, to account for almost half the spending growth at general practice level.
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