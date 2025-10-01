French Social Security Reform Moves

French Social Affairs and health Ministers Jacques Barrot and Herve Gaymard have presented the main lines of the Juppe social security reform plan to the National Assembly's social affairs commission after talks with the unions. The project comprises controls on medical and health spending, the financing of the hospitals sector and issues relating to the management of the social security and health funds.

The ministers' proposed sanctions that would apply to doctors breaching the health spending limits to be set by parliament were faced with two lines of arguments from parliamentarians, those on the Gaullist right calling for regulation of spending through doctors' fees, and those close to the medical profession (strongly represented on the commission) opposing all collective sanctions.

Meantime, premier Alain Juppe has told several major unions that he is ready to discuss the issue of patients' hospital charges and medical treatment contributions under the ticket system. The unions want the hospital charge abolished and exemption on ticket charges for patients prepared to consult a general practitioner before turning to a specialist doctor.