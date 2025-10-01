French Spending Growth Moderate

French health spending, which fell 0.8% in December, rose 0.1% in January to almost 38 billion French francs ($7.5 billion), reports the major health fund, the CNAM. This relatively weak increase reflects the return to levels of spending equivalent to those reported in October and November 1995, it says.

However, spending rose 6% over the typical three-month period, growing 4.7% over 1995 as a whole. Drug spending fell 0.5% in December and 0.2% in January.