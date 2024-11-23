French Spending Growth Still Easing

French health spending fell markedly in June, down 0.9% over May's level, says the major health fund, the CNAM. Spending in May fell 0.8% after a slight rise of 0.2% in April.

The CNAM says the June decline is due to a reduction in hospital and out-patient medicine, and brings the overall growth rate to some 1.7%. Health spending in the first half of 1994 totaled 203.3 billion French francs ($38.16 million).