French Wholesalers Escape Tax Imposition

13 August 1995

French pharmaceutical wholesale companies say they have avoided a new tax, after weeks of lobbying of ministry officials and parliamentarians. The government has declared its intention to increase certain taxes to help cover the costs of the social security regime, but the pharmaceutical wholesalers are already taxed heavily, and say they depend for 80% of their income on prices and margins fixed by the government. They have informed ministers that since 1991, they have already made an exceptional contribution to government coffers, with the payment of 1%-1.5% in sales coming from their activities in the reimbursable drugs sector. This tax will be worth an estimated 1 billion french francs (209 million) in 1995.

It has now been estimated that the wholesale companies will not pay company tax on that part of their sales not derived from drug sales.

