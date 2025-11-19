French Wholesalers Revamp Euro Operations

Drug wholesalers IFP and ERPI in France's Alliance Sante group are to revamp their European operation and change their structure to welcome future business partners. The two companies have a 30% share of the French market between them. The third member of the alliance is the Italian group Alleanza Farmaceutica.

Claude Berretti, president of IFP, and Antonin de Bono of ERPI have declined to discuss the detail of their plans, but drug industry observers in Paris say the way is being prepared for one or two major shareholders to join the grouping.

The parent company, registered in Luxembourg and owned by Alleanza Farmaceutica, is set to provide the grouping's European structure. Alliance Sante already strengthened its European element last year through joint-ventures with German, British, Swiss and Dutch drug distributors.