Fresenius bucks economic trend with higher first-half profits

30 July 2001

The German pharmaceuticals, dialysis products and medical technologygroup Fresenius AG has increased its first-half 2001 pretax profits 9% to 386 million euros ($335 million) despite a weakening economic background. Net profits increased 13% to 137 million euros, while earnings per share fell to 1.30 euros from 1.45 euros in the same period of last year.

The group's sales in the reporting period expanded 21% overall to $3.47 billion. Fresenius said the results were affected both by the downturn in profits for Fresenius Kabi and the integration of the US clinic-operating company Everest Healthcare into its Fresenius Medical Care subsidiary. Sales at the latter rose 16% to $2.36 billion, while net earnings were up 22% to $116 million.

