Fresenius On The Verge Of Major Changes

25 March 1996

German supplier of medical technology Fresenius faces major changes if its proposed bid to merge with W R Grace's unit National Medical Care in the USA (Marketletters passim) is successful. The merger of the two dialysis businesses will result in the world's largest integrated dialysis company, Fresenius Medical Care, with sales in 1996 of $3.5 billion.

The deal has to be approved by Fresenius stockholders at an extraordinary general meeting on April 11, and also by W R Grace shareholders in early June. This suggests a closing date possibly in July.

1995 Results Fresenius revealed surging profits for 1995 this month. Net profits for 1995 amounted to 91 million Deutschemarks ($61.6 million), up 28%. Pretax profits grew 35% to 163 million marks, and group sales were 2.2 billion marks, having advanced 9% on 1994 levels. Earnings per share were 32% to 5.17 marks. Without the effect of the strong Deutschemark, sales would have risen 14%.

