Fresenius Pursues Strong International Strategy

German drugs and technology group Fresenius AG is setting up two joint companies in collaboration with ML Laboratories in Liverpool, the UK. The move follows the continued efforts to internationalize the group's business with the creation in 1994 of joint ventures in China, India and Spain.

The link with MLL secures new R&D possibilities in the area of peritoneal dialysis. Fresenius expects to expand its dialysis business in 1995 after strong growth in 1994, when the sector accounted for 73% of sales abroad (1.2 billion Deutschemarks; $863.0 million). The share of foreign sales in the pharmaceuticals (mainly infusion solutions), intensive care medicine and diagnostics area is set to rise through the current year.

Fresenius chairman Gerd Krick has said he expects group sales to reach 2 billion marks in 1995, with profits growing at an above-average rate.