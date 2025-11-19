Wednesday 19 November 2025

Fresenius Pursues Strong International Strategy

2 July 1995

German drugs and technology group Fresenius AG is setting up two joint companies in collaboration with ML Laboratories in Liverpool, the UK. The move follows the continued efforts to internationalize the group's business with the creation in 1994 of joint ventures in China, India and Spain.

The link with MLL secures new R&D possibilities in the area of peritoneal dialysis. Fresenius expects to expand its dialysis business in 1995 after strong growth in 1994, when the sector accounted for 73% of sales abroad (1.2 billion Deutschemarks; $863.0 million). The share of foreign sales in the pharmaceuticals (mainly infusion solutions), intensive care medicine and diagnostics area is set to rise through the current year.

Fresenius chairman Gerd Krick has said he expects group sales to reach 2 billion marks in 1995, with profits growing at an above-average rate.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze